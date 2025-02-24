'Metal Gear' Creator Hideo Kojima Reacts To 'Captain America: Brave New World': "When Did Sam Wilson Become Cap?"
Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima shared his reaction to Captain America: Brave New World by questioning when Sam Wilson became Cap and why the Avengers need to be reorganized.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In a post to X, Kojima shared photos of himself…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.