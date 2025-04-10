Michelle Williams, who plays Molly Kochan in FX’s Dying for Sex, revealed she wanted her sex scenes in the show to untangle traditional values.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s Lexi Carson, Williams was asked, “There are so many sex scenes in this show. When you were first reading the script, which scene intimidated you most? Which one were you excited about and did that change when you were filming?”

Williams responded, “The scripts kept rolling in as we were filming, so we would be in the middle of an episode and then we would get a script for the next one. To be honest, at this point, I had watched the first two and then maybe three scripts roll in, and I had felt so enlivened after reading them.”

“While maybe in my schooled brain, or I don’t know I would term it… it’s like the way you were habituated to think or maybe what you were taught or told as a child or an adolescent. The things that you’ve tried to free yourself from as a grown woman and also as a parent of a daughter, in my attempt to untangle myself from these ideas that were given to me so that I could break from that tradition and pass something different onto my own daughter,” she continued.

READ: Adi Shankar's 'Devil May Cry' Gets Second Season At Netflix

Williams then went on to admit that her conscience was telling her that what she was doing was wrong, ‘Perhaps I heard a tiny little alarm bell twinkling in the back of my brain, saying, ‘Oh, that might be embarrassing, or somebody might be upset with you, or what will so-and-so think?’ But then my next thought was, ‘Fantastic! This is exactly what I set out to do. I want to disconnect pleasure and shame.’”

“That’s really one of the journeys that the character goes on, so can she experience something that’s meant for her that is pleasurable without feeling bad for it, or something that’s going to befall her because of it,” Williams justified doing the scenes. “So I really leapt wholeheartedly into these scenarios, whether they be in masturbatory sequences or partnered with these people that she meets along the way. I relish the written words and situations that Liz had laid out in front of us.”

Pop Culture Crisis host Mary Morgan lampooned the show saying, “This concept is just so much worse to me than the degeneracy you see in White Lotus or in Euphoria or in name whatever show is out right now because of the fact that it is based on a true story, but also because it’s mixing this promotion of sexual degeneracy with other themes about mortality. It’s mixing all these themes together rather than just presenting you with pornography per se. It’s telling you this is the pinnacle of the human experience: having Tinder hook ups. That’s what they’re telling you with this message.”

She also observed that the story has seemingly not been changed from the real story it is based on, “They would only change a story to make it worse. So like the real, tragic version of what happened in this woman’s life is just horrifying and disgusting enough that they are fine with using it just the same way. So Hollywood will certainly respect the source material if it’s already degenerate and gross and nihilistic.”

READ: Children's Entertainer Ms. Rachel Blasted For Hypocrisy After She Robs Mother Of Her Child

The show recently and rightfully came under fire after The Walt Disney Company advertised the show on the front page of its Disney+ streaming service. Popular X account LibsofTikTok questioned, “Received from multiple sources. Disney is reportedly advertising a series called Dying for Sex on the front page of their streaming service. One source says their 6-year-old saw it and started asking about it. I thought this application was supposed to be "family friendly." What's going on Disney+?”

This show should be boycotted given the whole purpose of it is to erode traditional morals and attack the common good.

NEXT: Vanessa Kirby Confirms 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' Explores Gender Politics With Sue Storm