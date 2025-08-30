Michelle Yeoh Admits She 'Could Have Done Better' in Star Trek: Section 31 Disaster
Michelle Yeoh has acknowledged that her performance in the critically panned Star Trek: Section 31 could have been improved, offering a rare moment of honesty about a film that has become one of the worst-rated entries in Star Trek history. With a devastating 22% critic score and 16% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, Section 31 represents the lowest point for the franchise under Alex Kurtzman's leadership.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.