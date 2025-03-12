While there was some hope for Bong Joon Ho’s sci-fi comedy Mickey 17 to be a fun, bizarre space adventure in the same vein as a Luc Besson film, since its release many reviewers have reported that the film is sorely disappointing―particularly due to the insertion of a ridiculous Donald Trump-like character that fails as parody and proves nothing except that Hollywood hates Christians and white people.

One aspect of the film that most reviewers have overlooked so far is that the film is also subtly blasphemous, making a mockery of the Christian Gospel and perverting the imagery of Christ’s resurrection.

Mickey 17 involves the human colonization of an alien ice-planet. At the film’s climax, Robert Pattinson’s character is given an opportunity to make peace between the human colonists and the alien natives, whom the colonists did not initially recognize as sapient creatures. In order to make peace, the aliens demand a human sacrifice to atone for the death of one of their own infants who was shot dead by the colonists. (The parallels to the Christian Gospel are clear here.) The man who (unwillingly) pays the price to achieve this peace is the film’s repulsive villain―Mark Ruffalo’s Trump-like tyrant, who gets blown up with explosives while trying to genocide the aliens. This is obviously a blasphemous subversion of the Christian Gospel.

A little bit later, Pattinson’s character has a dream in which he encounters the dead wife of the tyrant, who if anything is more wicked and sociopathic than her husband, and insanely obsessed with cooking sauces for some reason. When Pattinson confronts her for being dead, she presents the palms of her hands to him―in which a dab of blood-like sauce appears―and she asks him to touch her hands to prove she’s not a ghost. Pattinson tells her to f__ off! Again, this is a blasphemous subversion of the Gospel story in which the Lord Jesus Christ reassures the Apostle Thomas that he has indeed risen from the dead by showing him the wounds in his hands.

Whoever inserted these blasphemous elements into the story of Mickey 17 probably thought he was being very clever and that no one would realize what he was doing―perhaps in much the same way that no one recognizes the hidden imagery and central metaphors of Chuck Palahniuk’s Fight Club―but the reality is that Christians WILL notice when you turn Christ into a villain and transmute the blood of Christ into cooking sauce. This is disgusting and repulsive, illustrating nothing except the incomprehensible and demonic hatred that Hollywood radicals have for everything that is Good, Beautiful, and True.

In regards to Mark Ruffalo’s Trump-like character and his sycophantic followers in the film, this is what fantasy author Shad M. Brooks had to say:

“They genuinely think this is an honest portrayal of Trump. That’s what they think of Trump supporters. That’s what they think of Christianity and religion. They make a complete caricature and mockery of it, dunking on it the whole time, and it ruins what was already a pretty bland boring film. It’s insufferable and I hate it. They think [white Christians] are idiots and blindly follow [Trump] because they’re idiots.”

Released on March 7, Mickey 17 is already director Bong Joon Ho’s biggest film, making more money than his previously well-reviewed films Parasite and Snowpiercer. However, Emarketer, Variety, and Deadline are all projecting that Mickey 17 is on track to be unprofitable for Warner Brothers, due to the film’s massive production and marketing budget.

