Microsoft and Xbox through its ID@Xbox Developer Acceleration Program funded admitted racist and former Sweet Baby Inc. employee Dani Lalonders and her ValiDate game.

Lalonders came to public attention after she attempted to defend her former employer, Sweet Baby Inc., back in March 2024 and accused gamers of discrimination.

Lalonders wrote on March 7th, “i just stopped taking yall seriously when yall start running around saying white people can experience racism because i did not suffer through 2020 for yall to act like you werent an ally to blm 4 years later.”

“posting that tired a** screenshot of the google definition of racism. i just dont care anymore,” Lalonders concluded.

She then admitted to being a racist in a response to Rileyman1080, who wrote, “Hahaha so being appropriately called racist is tiresome, huh? You could try not being racist.”

Lalonders responded, “Yeah im racist so what now?

Lalonders later stated that if you believe you can be racist towards white people that makes you racist.

She wrote, “if you think you can be racist to white people, you literally are.”

It was then discovered that Lalonders admitted to discriminating against white people while hiring for her game ValiDate. During a presentation for the Game Devs of Color Expo 2021, she said, “ValiDate has a team of all people of color. We have no white people on our team. I did that because I wanted to create a safe environment. And I know the best way for the environment to be safe is to be around people who are just like me.”