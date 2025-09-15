Microsoft, the parent company of Activision Blizzard, Bethesda, Halo Studios, Playground Games, Ninja Theory, and more issued a statement regarding its employees celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Numerous individuals have reported on social media alleged Microsoft employees celebrating Kirk’s death. One user shared posts from Blizzard employees Hazel Monforton, a Senior Writer and Narrative Designer, as well as World of Warcraft writer Catherynne M. Valente.

Another user pointed out Bethesda Game Studios’ Christian Hedegaard-Schou.

The Lunduke Journal on YouTube also documented numerous individuals as well including Lee Knox Ostertag, Jared Gillis, Matt Villers, Nikki Crewnshaw,

In response to this, Microsoft stated, “We're aware of the views expressed by a small subset of our employees regarding recent events. We take matters like this very seriously and we are currently reviewing each individual situation. Comments celebrating violence against anyone are unacceptable and do not align with our values.”

Additionally, The Lunduke Journal reports that he had a source inform him that he expects Microsoft to take “multiple actions … over the coming days.”

