Microsoft subsidiary Halo has attempted to claim July for the LGBTQ+ agenda dubbing the month “Disability Pride Month.”

In a post to X, the official Halo account wrote, “July is Disability Pride Month.”

“Strength comes in many forms—and every Spartan brings something unique to the fight. Whether you have a disability or not, there’s a place for you on the battlefield.”

It then revealed it was giving away a free armor coating, visor, and emblem in Halo Infinite.

The month of July is traditionally dedicated to the Precious Blood of Jesus Christ. As St. Catharine Church in Glen Rock notes, “The The feast of the Precious Blood of our Lord was instituted in 1849 by Pope Pius IX. The devotion is as old as Christianity.”

The Church continues, “The Blood of Christ refers to the physical blood shed by Jesus Christ primarily on the Cross, and the salvation which Christianity teaches was accomplished thereby. It can also refer to the sacramental blood (wine) present in the Eucharist or Lord's Supper. The Church makes this dedication because it is important for us to contemplate the mystery of the Eucharist, which contains the life blood of our faith and the Church.”

It is no surprise that the LGBTQ+ agenda would want to undermine and replace this devotion. The objectives of the homosexual movement as outlined by The American Life League are:

the closing of all churches that oppose them;

the total destruction of the family;

exile and actual murder of those who oppose them in any way;

the "conversion" by forced sodomy of all young men to homosexuality;

the official condemnation of normal love between men and women, and

the raising of private armies of thugs to enforce their agenda.

The American Life League adds, “If anyone opposes this hateful agenda, the homosexuals just snivel that their civil rights are being violated, and demand that the ‘homophobic bigots’ responsible for their ‘oppression’ be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and forcibly indoctrinated in ‘sensitivity sessions.’”

Anyone of sound mind and clear moral thinking should boycott Halo and should pressure Microsoft to fire all LGBTQ+ activists within its company that are pushing this evil agenda.

