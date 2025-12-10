Tom Connors, the host of Midnight’s Edge After Dark, shared that the YouTube channel was suspended from its Partner Program.

On X, Connors shared a screenshot from YouTube informing him that it had been suspended from the YouTube Partner Program and thus is unable to be monetized via ads and even superchats and other forms of monetization.

As for why the channel was suspended, YouTube stated, “After reviewing your channel using a combination of automated systems and human reviews, we found that your channel is: Suspended due to related channel. Your channel is related to another channel that’s suspended from the YouTuber Partner Program.”

Two options to resolve the matter are given, either appeal the suspension, which must be done within 21 days and will take at most 14 days to resolve, or resolve the suspension to the related channel.

Connors confirmed to Fandom Pulse that the channel that was suspended was the Midnight’s Edge After Dark channel.

As for whether or not YouTube provided any information on what the related channel might be, Connors said, “no probably related to some old ass channel I had”

Connors is the latest YouTuber who has reported that either the entire channel was suspended or it was removed from the Partner Program.

Earlier this week, Pokemon YouTuber Splash Plate shared that his channel was terminated “because SOMEBODY STOLE MY CONTENT.”

He explained, “Somebody stole a video that I created here and posted on YouTube, they got Terminated and YouTube thinks that I have reuploaded THEIR content, EVEN THOUGH IT IS MINE AND WATERMARKED.”

He even received an email indicating that the appeal of his termination of his channel “was correctly rejected and that decision is final.”

However, his account was reviewed again and YouTube informed him that it was “not in violation of our Terms of Service. We have lifted the suspension of your account and it is once again active and operational.”

Nevertheless, he stated, “This doesn’t end with me, hundreds of people are being terminated DAILY due to similar errors. More people need our help. Don’t stop pushing.”

Popular YouTuber MoistCr1TiKaL aka Charles Christopher White Jr. also called out YouTube’s censorship and specifically its use of AI in falsely banning creators.

He said, “One of the most complained about things on YouTube as a platform is how bad its moderation with so many people being falsely banned and [expletive]. And also it’s been revealed that AI is a big part of the moderation protocol for the platform. And it makes so many mistakes that’s led to wrongful terminations that everyone with a functioning frontal lobe will tell you should never happen because AI should never be able to be the judge, jury, and executioner. It should never have the ability to terminate a channel. There is no world where that makes sense for YouTube to just give the keys to the kingdom where it will ban people. AI should never be able to do that.”