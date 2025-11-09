Mike Baron is doing what modern mainstream comics forgot how to do: telling a good story. The two-time Eisner Award winner just launched Bronze Star 2 on Fund My Comic, and the campaign hit 188% funding within four days. Fans know quality when they see it, and Baron, alongside legendary artist Pat Broderick, is delivering exactly what readers want: a supernatural western that bleeds atmosphere, violence, and old-school comic book craftsmanship.

Bronze Star 1 proved Baron still has it. The 48-page weird western combined Lovecraftian horror with classic gunslinger action, creating something the comic industry desperately needs: an original story that respects genre traditions while pushing boundaries. The first volume told the tale of Harley Brogden, a Civil War veteran who kills a powerful landowner’s spoiled son after catching him cheating at poker. Forced to flee to a remote mining town, Brogden discovers the local sheriff suffers from lycanthropy, but the werewolf isn’t the most dangerous thing lurking in the shadows.

Baron and Broderick crafted a suspenseful tale exploring redemption and revenge while delivering heart-pounding scares and unexpected twists. The book grabbed readers by the throat and didn’t let go until the final page. Proudly printed in the USA, Bronze Star 1 raised $17,169 from 295 backers on Kickstarter in 2023, proving there’s still an audience for quality independent comics that don’t preach, don’t lecture, and don’t apologize for being entertaining.

Now Bronze Star 2 continues Harley Brogden’s story. According to the Fund My Comic campaign description: “Harley Brogden thought he’d escaped the horrors of the Civil War, but the mining town of Bronze Star has other plans. After surviving a werewolf sheriff and Lovecraftian nightmares, Harley discovers the town’s dark secrets run deeper than he imagined. New threats emerge from the shadows—both human and otherwise—as Harley fights to protect the innocent and confront his own demons. With blazing guns, spurting blood, and supernatural terror around every corner, Bronze Star 2 delivers another two-fisted tale of justice, revenge, and the blurred lines between man and monster.”

The campaign offers multiple editions including digital copies, standard softcovers, and premium hardcovers. Baron and Broderick are bringing back the weird western—a genre that classic comics used to dominate but modern publishers abandoned in favor of endless superhero reboots and social justice lectures. The western was once a staple of American comics, from DC’s Weird Western Tales to Marvel’s Rawhide Kid and Two-Gun Kid. These books combined frontier justice with supernatural elements, creating uniquely American mythology that resonated with readers for decades.

Then the genre died. Mainstream publishers decided westerns weren’t marketable, that modern audiences wouldn’t connect with stories about gunslingers and frontier towns. They were wrong. Readers don’t reject westerns—they reject bad storytelling. Baron understands this. Bronze Star doesn’t try to deconstruct the western or apologize for its genre roots. It embraces them, adding horror elements that enhance rather than undermine the core appeal.

Mike Baron earned his reputation the hard way: by writing great comics for four decades. He co-created Nexus with artist Steve Rude in 1981, a science fiction series about a cosmic avenger that became a landmark of creator-owned comics and won multiple Eisner Awards. He created Badger, an eccentric superhero with multiple personalities that further cemented his reputation for original, unconventional characters. Both titles were major successes, with Baron writing almost every issue until First Comics closed in the early 1990s.

Baron’s mainstream work proved he could handle any character. In 1987, he launched Marvel’s first ongoing Punisher series alongside artist Klaus Janson, transforming Frank Castle from a Spider-Man villain into one of Marvel’s most popular anti-heroes. His run defined the character for a generation, emphasizing gritty street-level action and moral complexity. At DC, Baron relaunched The Flash in 1987, introducing Wally West as the new Scarlet Speedster and crafting stories that balanced superhero action with character development.

But Baron never abandoned independent comics. While other creators chased mainstream paychecks and editorial mandates, Baron continued creating original properties. He’s written novels, including the Josh Pratt series of motorcycle thrillers. He’s launched multiple successful crowdfunding campaigns. He’s built a career on his own terms, answering to readers rather than corporate committees.

Bronze Star represents everything Baron does well. The writing is tight, the pacing relentless, the characters compelling. Broderick’s artwork elevates the material. The legendary artist, known for his work on Micronauts, Alpha Flight, and Legion of Super-Heroes at Marvel and DC, brings decades of experience to every panel. His pencils and inks on Bronze Star may be some of the best work of his storied career, capturing both the gritty realism of the Old West and the otherworldly horror of supernatural threats.

The first Bronze Star was completely written, penciled, and inked before the Kickstarter launched. Baron and Broderick delivered a finished product, not a promise. The same approach applies to Bronze Star 2. The creative team knows what they’re doing, and they respect backers enough to show them the work before asking for money.

This is how independent comics should operate. No delays, no excuses, no bait-and-switch. Just professional creators delivering quality work on schedule. Baron has successfully fulfilled multiple campaigns with a perfect track record, establishing strong relationships with American printers and vendors.

Bronze Star 2 is available now on Fund My Comic. If you backed the first volume, you already know what to expect. If you missed it, now’s your chance to jump in. Baron and Broderick are bringing back the weird western, one blood-soaked, monster-filled page at a time.

