The first book in a standalone trilogy (set in the same universe as Richman’s Vision Rising), this novel packs in black-ops action, first-contact tension, and hard-hitting emotional depth, all without relying on prior reading. Whether you're new to Richman's work or a returning fan, you gotta check this one out.

The story follows Special Forces veteran Matt Whitaker, a man physically and emotionally scarred from a past war with the alien Oniki. Now, Whitaker is living off the grid until he's dragged back into action when the Oniki accuse humanity of stealing the blueprints for a planet-destroying weapon. It’s a powerful setup with immediate stakes. As war threatens to reignite, Matt must lead a team to uncover the truth and prove Earth’s innocence. His squad includes his loyal sniper buddy Chaos (who brings just the right dose of dry humor), a rookie medic trying to find his footing, and a shadowy intelligence agent who’s clearly playing her own game. But the most compelling dynamic emerges when Matt encounters Dee, a former teammate whose consciousness has been preserved digitally after a combat injury. Their interactions add emotional resonance and a deeply sci-fi twist that elevates the narrative.

The Oniki themselves are a standout element. These methane-breathing, spider-like aliens communicate through scent and vibration - a cultural detail that adds a strange, tense edge to every diplomatic encounter. As the team navigates alien politics and hidden agendas, the book’s title, Battlefield Diplomacy, proves itself to be more than clever branding. Richman blends hard science fiction with accessible storytelling. The science is smart without being overwhelming, and the portrayal of PTSD in Matt is particularly well done. He’s not just a broken soldier trope, he’s a survivor working through trauma in real time, and that nuance matters. The action scenes are tight and suspenseful, from stealth ship infiltrations to orbital dogfights. But it’s the pacing that really impressed me: there’s no filler. Every chapter drives the plot forward, making this feel like a military thriller wrapped in the skin of a space opera.

By the end, there’s closure (no cliffhangers here) but the path is clearly laid for the next two entries in the trilogy. Even if you don’t usually read military sci-fi, this book might surprise you with its depth, character work, and fresh alien dynamics.

You can read Battlefield Diplomacy here.

Watch my full review here: