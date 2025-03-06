DreamHaven is a bookseller in Minnesota who recently was featured in the news because of the Neil Gaiman sexual assault controversy. While they admit they have reduced their stock of The Sandman creator’s works, they haven’t removed him entirely, despite having done so to the author of Gor, John Norman, on the basis of “misogynistic statements.”

The double standard in the publishing industry shows once again that it’s who you are that matters to their morals, not what you did. Neil Gaiman has been accused by eleven different women of sexual assault, several who have gone on record and aired the gruesome details of their relationships with the American Gods creator. He’s now involved in a human trafficking lawsuit.