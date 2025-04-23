A mod has been created that removes and replaces the Body Type 1 and 2 options with Male and Female in Bethesda’s recently released The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remaster.

It was discovered that Bethesda had replaced male and female options in its character creator from the original game with Type 1 and Type 2 in the Remaster shortly after it was launched yesterday.

Now, X user TulpaTownW created a mod replacing the Type 1 and Type 2 options with male and female.

He shared, “I made a mod for it” and provided a link to it on Itch: https://tulpatownw.itch.io/oblivion-remastered-malefemale-body-type. Furthermore, he shared an image that show that Type 1 and Type 2 have been replaced with female and male albeit it still has Body Type listed as the option rather than sex or gender.

However, when you go to access the mod on Itch, “Body Type” has also been replaced with “Sex.”

Not only is the mod available on Itch, but it also available on DEG Mods. Tulpa Town shared that he put it up on Itch to test the site on whether it would remove the mod.

He wrote on X, “Yes, I want to see if Itch cares or not.”

The mod on DEG Mods can be found here: https://degmods.com/mod/naddr1qvzqqqrkcgpzqmcc9as6tma0ylugna74yhc6yrc8fwvtc0qsz5s44sfx8xv04ku0qp4nxvp5xqer5dnxxyurye3kx9sn2etxv9nrydmx8qurje3hvs6nydtxx9snyvrxxqmngc3e8p3xxvmrxycrzdfjxy6kzce3xgmrxwfe8pnxzerz8pnr5wr9xesnqcesvckngvn98qkngvnxvvknjvenxgkn2dp4v9snyephx4jngvcu29kyt/

Of note the mod was banned on Nexus Mods in less than two hours according to X user Kaida.

Kaida wrote, “Nexus Mods banned the gender mod in under 2 hours. You can’t make this up man.”

DEG Mods made it clear they will not take the mod down responding to Kaida writing, “A different mod creator made the same mod, and has published it here, properly protected from censorship: https://degmods.com/mod/naddr1qvzqqqrkcgpzqmcc9as6tma0ylugna74yhc6yrc8fwvtc0qsz5s44sfx8xv04ku0qp4nxvp5xqer5dnxxyurye3kx9sn2etxv9nrydmx8qurje3hvs6nydtxx9snyvrxxqmngc3e8p3xxvmrxycrzdfjxy6kzce3xgmrxwfe8pnxzerz8pnr5wr9xesnqcesvckngvn98qkngvnxvvknjvenxgkn2dp4v9snyephx4jngvcu29kyt/”

What do you make of this mod being created?

