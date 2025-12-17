New alleged details have been revealed about the upcoming Exorcist film that is expected to star Scarlett Johansson.

At the end of November it was reported that Johansson had boarded the Blumhouse and Universal film that Mike Flanagan was writing and directing.

The film had previously been announced back in May 2024 where Flanagan shared, “The Exorcist is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker, and it is an honor to have the chance to try something fresh, bold and terrifying within its universe. Reuniting with my friends at Blumhouse, with whom I’ve made some of my favorite pieces of work, only makes this more exciting.”

Now, Jordan Ruimy at World of Reel claims a production listing reveals that the film’s title is The Exorcist: Martyrs. Additionally, he shared that Johansson will play a “small-town ‘rookie detective’ who takes on a case involving ‘inconceivable darkness.’”

Additionally, he shared that “the film seems to have no connection to the previous installments; it’s a fresh new concept that Flanagan purposely sought to distance from franchise lore.”

On top of this, Deadline reports that Jacobi Jupe has been cast alongside Johansson with The Hollywood Reporter claiming “it is believed that Jupe will be playing Johansson’s son.”

The original The Exorcist film adapted the novel written by William Peter Blatty that tells the story of 12-year-old Regan MacNeil who has become possessed by the demon Pazuzu. Two Catholic priests, Father Karras and Father Merrin are called in to battle the evil presence.

Flanagan’s filmography includes Doctor Sleep, The Life of Chuck, Hush, and Before I Wake.

