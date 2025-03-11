In a reunion episode for Netflix’s Love Is Blind, former groom Ben Mezzenga kneeled to the homosexual agenda when he was confronted about questions regarding his church’s stance on the sin and disordered behavior.

In a video shared to X by Breitbart’s Alana Mastagelo, host Nick Lachey asked him, “One of the issues that came up was the issue of gay marriage and there was a particular time in your time together where you couldn’t remember your church’s stance on gay marriage. Was that true you simply couldn’t remember or was it maybe that you just didn’t want to acknowledge the reality of your church’s stance on gay marriage?”

Mezzenga responded, “It was honestly that I didn’t remember because I didn’t ever need to know because there wasn’t really anyone in my life that it really pertained to and it wasn’t something on my head and I’m not proud of it. It’s something that I was, you know, as I grow older, I knew I needed to grow into. And so that’s probably why.”

“And I’ve tried to go to church every weekend. Don’t go every weekend. So, you know, the sermon that Sara watched, I don’t remember it ’cause maybe I wasn’t there, or maybe it just didn’t you know, hit home to me because it wasn’t something that was in my life at the time or whatever it may be,” he concluded.

As noted by political and cultural pundit and Blaze contributor Auron MacIntyre the entire thing is fake. He wrote, “I don’t know who needs to hear this but dating reality shows are fake.”

However, whether or not it is fake is beside the point because the fakeness of the show does not lessen its conditioning power and the fact that it is still pushing the narrative that homosexual acts are something good when that is simply not true.

And it is pushing this lie on a vast majority of people given the show was one of the most watched programs not only on Netflix, but in the United States according to Luminate. It was the fourth most watched original streaming shows for the week of February 28th through March 6th.

As for how it pushes this lie, if it was not already obvious, it does so by having Mezzenga not only get dumped by his fiancée at the altar because he was not woke enough, but by how he answers Lachey’s question. He doesn’t even dare to think that he agrees with the teachings of his church. Instead, he equivocates on that as well noting that he doesn’t really attend that often and when he does attend, he doesn’t even pay attention.

Novelist and culture critic Brian Niemeier explains how this works in scripted media, “Hollywood learned through long trial and error to make the protagonist as likeable and relatable to audiences as possible. The idea is to make audiences identify with the hero. … To bring movie [and TV] audiences around to your way of thinking, show characters they like being successful by acting in line with your moral standard.”

In this case, Mezzenga is clearly a likable character and he is obviously being shown acquiescing to the homosexual agenda.

What do you make of Mezzenga’s comments and how it is being used to push the homosexual agenda?

