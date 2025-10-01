Morgan Freeman touted the upcoming animated gay propaganda film Break Out as “why cinema matters.”

Break Out is directed by Tom Donahue and according to a description from Deadline “follows the journey of Alexei, a successful businessman, and Dimitri, a young doctor, whose love story unfolds against the backdrop of Russia’s escalating anti-LGBTQ laws and the invasion of Ukraine. Meeting in secret during COVID lockdowns, the couple faces criminalization, police raids, and the looming threat of being sent to the front line. Their fight for freedom takes them across three continents in a desperate bid to live authentically and without fear.”

Donahue describes the film as “a hero’s journey, a refugee story, and a love story. At its core, it is about the unshakable human desire to live honestly, even in the face of persecution.”

He added, “At a time when LGBTQ rights are under threat worldwide, Alexei and Dimitri’s odyssey is both singular and universal.”

Upon boarding the project through his Revelations Entertainment company, Freeman touted the film saying, “Stories like Break Out remind us why cinema matters. This is not only about survival; it’s about love, courage, and living freely.”

Freeman’s partner at Revelations Entertainment, Lori McCreary added, “We are committed to stories that reveal truth, transcend borders and shine a light on the resilience of the human spirit. Break Out is exactly that kind of story.”

To be clear homosexual acts are not love at all, but are intrinsically disordered acts that are “contrary to the natural law” and “under no circumstances can they be approved.”

St. Augustine also stated, “Those offenses that are contrary to nature are everywhere and at all times to be detested and punished; such were those of the Sodomites, which should all nations commit, they should all be held guilty of the same crime by the divine law, which has not so made men that they should in that way abuse one another.”

Given this, there is no justification or reason for this film to exist and no one of good reason and will should ever see it.

