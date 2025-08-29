Fandom Pulse

Prayer is not a magical incantation; it is a conversation with our Creator. Given that 100+ rounds were fired yet there were only 2 casualties (now in heaven), I would say that it looks like the prayers of those children were pretty successful.

Being a Christian has never been safe. 11 of the 12 apostles was executed or murdered for believing. Paul was executed. Steven was stoned. Even our Lord Jesus Christ was beaten, whipped, and crucified.

Being a Christian has never meant that nothing bad will ever happen to us. In fact, Jesus warned us that the world would hate us just as it hated Him. Christophobia is indeed rampant throughout the world. Thousands of us are murdered every year across the globe. Over 340 million of us live under "high levels of persecution and discrimination" right now (per Open Doors and Aid to the Church in Need). Every single portrayal of a Christian in mainstream films, novels, and games is negative, and it is socially acceptable to openly mock, scorn, and deride Christians throughout the West.

Christianity is targeted because it is true. We have been persecuted since the begining, yet we remain. We will never be removed. Crushed down to the Remnant someday, yes, but never gone.

Satan's goal was to claim the gunman's soul and silence the prayers of God's children. Politicians and pundits sneering at prayer are accessories to the crime. Let's not give them what they want.

The Catholic Church must openly rebuke the Democrat Party. They must openly rebuke the LGBQT in all its satanic forms. They must do this now, just as Jesus rebuked sinners... just as Jesus had to flee from the mobs... just as Jesus was crucified for telling them the Truth.

