Multiple shill media outlets are attempting to use data from Parrot Analytics to claim that “demand is strong” for a second season of The Acolyte despite Disney admitting that demand for the show in relation to its cost was the reason it did not get a second season.

If you recall, back in December Disney Co-Chairman Alan Bergman explained to Vulture why The Acolyte was cancelled and a second season was not getting made.

He said, “So as it relates to Acolyte, we were happy with our performance, but it wasn’t where we needed it to be given the cost structure of that title, quite frankly, to go and make a season two. So that’s the reason why we didn’t do that.”

READ: 'The Last Of Us' Co-Writer Claims The Character Of Abby "Will Broaden Our Idea Of What Women Can Do In TV"

Despite this, numerous outlets are attempting to claim there is somehow demand for a second season of the show.

Cosmic Marvel wrote on X, “New data suggests that demand is strong for a Season 2 of ‘STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE’ The show has had demand in the U.S. that is 20.4 times the market average over the last 30 days.”

Star Wars Holocron also reported, “New data suggests demand is strong for a Season 2 of THE ACOLYTE Parrot Analytics, who track the most in-demand shows by measuring interest, engagement, and viewership across social media, streaming sites, and other sources, indicate that THE ACOLYTE has demand in the U.S. that is 20.4 times the market average in the last 30 days. This is a level held by only 2.7% of shows and outranks demand for every other Star Wars series besides THE MANDALORIAN AND SKELETON CREW.”

READ: 'Smallville' Showrunner Claims Animated Series "Is Off The Table" Because Warner Bros. Is Rebooting Superman

Screen Rant’s Thomas Bacon penned an article on March 16th headlined “Shocking New Third-Party Data Suggests Lucasfilm Made A Mistake Canceling The Acolyte.”

Bacon cites the data from Parrot Analytics and writes, “Parrot Analytics' data suggests the decision to cancel may have been premature. According to Parrot, there's a long tail to demand for The Acolyte, and it still continues to perform for Disney+.”

It is unclear how Parrot Analytics measures “demand.” On the company’s website it claims its “system captures how much attention, engagement, desire and viewership is expressed by consumers for content and talent, all around the world.”

It adds, “Our collection system captures billions of new data points each day across the entire consumer activity spectrum, including video consumption (streaming and downloads), social media engagement (hashtags, liking, sharing) and research actions (reading about shows, writing about movies, etc.)”

From there, it claims, “Our DemandRank system ensures that the important demand signals are weighted more heavily than others (e.g. watching or downloading a series or movie). We use factors such as the level of effort required as a key arbitrator, enabling us to filter out the ‘noise’, which results in a demand metric that is much more than a measure of ‘buzz’. The more time and consumer effort required, the more importance is attached to each signal.”

READ: 'Unhumans' Authors Explain Why Disney Does Not Care If Films Like 'Snow White' Lose Massive Amounts Of Money

Given the various data points the “demand” metric pulls from, X user NowItsKnown speculates that the so-called demand for The Acolyte is being inflated because the show was being used as a comparison point to Disney+’s most recent launch of Daredevil: Born Again.

Furthermore, if Bergman’s own comments indicating the show was scrapped due to lack of demand in relation to the show’s cost, Google Trends makes it abundantly clear that The Acolyte has completely flatlined following the show’s release.

What do you make of these shill outlets jumping all over this “demand” metric claiming people want a second season of The Acolyte?

NEXT: Russell T. Davies Implies Doctor Who May Be Ending At Gaydio Pride Awards Ceremony