Martha Wells’ Murderbot has been a sci-fi show championed by all of the leftist elite in corporate culture since they were originally in novella form and winning Hugo Awards year after year. Now, the author, who’s a beneficiary of corporate culture like few out there, has given an interview warning about corporatism in culture.

Those in mainstream media often have contradictory messaging about how they live. Christ warned about hypocrisy in the Gospel multiple times as one of the biggest sins, "Beware of the leaven of the Pharisees, which is hypocrisy,” (Luke 12:1) and it appears as if the gatekeepers in culture are the biggest hypocrites of them all as they lecture about diversity, equity, and inclusion. All the while the systems are set up specifically to exclude anyone with any kind of diverse viewpoints.

The publishing-Hollywood complex is quite a large corporate monolith. All modern science fiction is gatekept by major New York publishers, with Tor Books, where Martha Wells has her Murderbot stories published, owned by Macmillan, one of the biggest corporate publishers in existence. Murderbot, like many science fiction futures, is set in what’s called The Corporation Rim, a hyper-capitalist, lawless environment where private corporations hold all power and operate with minimal oversight or regulation.

It's supposed to be Wells giving a stark commentary on the evils of capitalism, stunning and brave, lecturing readers on it while being the beneficiary of such capitalism and diversity initiatives, trying to prop up female-written science fiction rather than works on merit. The Murderbot stories are mildly entertaining in their first iterations, but quickly descend into every generic, corporate-approved identity politics trope as the series goes along. Wells has even stated she’s intentionally put in stand-ins for gender ideology in the past.