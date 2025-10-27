Fandom Pulse

NIGELTEAPOT
19mEdited

all freemason “art” - which is to say anything protestant or pushed by banking “elite” for the past 500 years, from atheism on down to jrpgs or onlyfans - is just satanic slaves unforgivably blaspheming against any possible Hope they could have had in delusion it would allow them to outpace their shame over sin before their nihilism casts them to the hell their souls are already residing in.

these “works” are recorded suicides in the final attack and denial of The Image Of God In Man, you should not expect anything else from them.

