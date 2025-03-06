Nacon released a brand new reveal trailer for its upcoming game RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business.

The trailer shows RoboCop aka officer Alex Murphy arriving on the scene in the wake of a bloody shootout that claimed the lives of numerous of his fellow officers. From there, the trailer features a brief philosophical discussion of what the role of police officers should be.

Next, it transitions to various scenes where the player seemingly takes control of Murphy before he becomes RoboCop as well as after. He’s seen conducting raids on various buildings and taking out criminal gangs and even drones and other armed robotic machines.

READ: Report: 'Until Dawn Remake' Developer Ballistic Moon "Has Effectively Closed Now"

On Nacon’s website, it provides a brief description for the game, “RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business is a new standalone adventure from RoboCop: Rogue City. The OmniTower is their fortress, violence is their language. Face elite mercenaries all the way to the top of the tower and enforce the law amidst the chaos!”

The game’s Steam page provides more details revealing that a group of mercenaries takes over OmniTower, which was originally designed as a housing complex to provide for the needs of the residents of Old Detroit. The mercenaries have turned it into a deadly fortress.

It also confirms that players will be able to play as Alex Murphy before he becomes RoboCop, “Before becoming RoboCop, he was plain old police officer Alex Murphy, brave and resolute, but all too vulnerable on the beat in Old Detroit. Discover a different side of the legendary law enforcer, voiced by Peter Weller.”

The game is expected to be released in the third quarter of this year. It will be available on Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox.

Do you plan on checking this one out?

NEXT: 'Assassin's Creed Shadows' Creative Director Says His Team Will Listen To "Good And Warranted Criticism"