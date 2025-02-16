Naomi King Makes New Video On Fantasy BookTuber Daniel Greene Admitting It Was A Prostitution Situation: "I'm A Sugar Baby"
The Naomi King and Daniel Greene situation took quite a turn this weekend as King made a new video insinuating the Fantasy BookTuber paid her for sex, before going into multiple reenactments and frantic graphic descriptions of their trip.
Over the last week, Fantasy News BookTuber Daniel Greene came under a spotlight because of a video first dropped by N…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.