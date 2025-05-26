Cody Dennison, aka Camelcast, is a comedian and livestreamer who also has an interest in Nascar. He was removed as a guest from the Game & Geek Expo because of what appears to be political pressure, showing that in 2025, conventions are still causing massive problems for people who speak out against the woke narrative online.

Camelcast is a podcast series that began in 2023, featuring discussions on various topics with hosts including Cody Dennison, Nick Rekieta, Xia Anderson, Anna Mello, and Cecil Jones. It’s done in a talk-show format, with episodes covering subjects like pop culture and current events, often featuring guest appearances from personalities such as Asmongold or Nerdrotic. The program has grown, and Cody Dennison, the host and comedian has gotten a sponsorship deal with Tim Pool for his NASCAR driving efforts as well, making him a beloved personality online.