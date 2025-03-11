Neil Druckmann, the Co-President of Naughty Dog, recently shared new details about the upcoming Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet and implied it would attempt to takedown Christianity while making it clear the game is about faith and religion.

In an interview with Hollywood writer Alex Garland, Druckmann first shared he’s been working on the game for four years. He then stated, “It takes place 2,000 years in an alternate future that deviates in the late 80s. And we spent like years just coming up with that timeline and it’s dealing with-. I joke about this with the team, ‘Oh, we made a game with The Last of Us II, we made certain creative decision that got us a lot of hate. A lot of people love it, but a lot of people hate that game.’

“So the joke is like, ‘You know what let’s make something that people won’t care as much about. Let’s make a game about faith and religion,’” he added.

Druckmann continued to share, “In this alternate history timeline we’ve made this … new religion [that] becomes pretty prominent. And then we spend years just building out this religion from the original prophet all the way out. How it gets like changed and sometimes bastardized and evolves over all these years.”

Druckmann then alludes to it being about Christianity. He does so when Garland asked for him to confirm how far out it takes place from the deviant timeline, “You said 2,000 years? Coincidentally 2,000 years?” While Garland laughs, Druckmann smiles and affirms, “Coincidentally 2,000 years.”

He then continues, “And this whole religion takes place on this one planet and then at point all communication stops from this planet. And you’re playing a bounty hunter that’s chasing her bounty and she crash lands on this planet.”

Druckmann then shared what his goals with the game are, “I really wanted to make a game about faith and religion, but also about just being lonely. So many of the previous games we’ve done there’s always an ally with you and you’re talking. I really want you to be lost in a place that you’re really confused about what happened here. Who are the people here? What was their history?”

“And in order to get off this planet, again, no one has been heard from this planet for 600 years. So if you ever hoped to have a chance to get off you have to figure out what happened here,” he added.

Druckmann would end the discussion saying, “We still have a ways to go, but I’m kind of very excited to see. And, again, these things are so complex, and big, and there’s so many people involved, it’s like there I still don’t know exactly what this thing is going to look like at the end. I have a theory. I have an idea, but it’s still evolving and changing as we’re making it.”

Druckmann previously revealed back in December that the game’s protagonist is Jordan A. Mun, who is “a dangerous bounty hunter who ends up stranded on Sempiria – a distant planet whose communication with the outside universe went dark hundreds of years ago. In fact, anyone who’s flown to it hoping to unravel its mysterious past was never heard from again. Jordan will have to use all her skills and wits if she hopes to be the first person in over 600 years to leave its orbit.”

What do you make of this new information from Druckmann about the game and it will seemingly be an attempt to takedown Christianity?

