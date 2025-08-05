Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
1hEdited

Good man in a bad industry.

The tribe will work him over. Force him with script changes to blaspheme. This has been going on for a long, long time. Rumors in the rags. Quiet calls to fellow directors/producers if he doesn't cave.

Been there, done it, long ago.

Witchcraft. Threats. Maybe even death of a relative - happens more than you want to know.

Hopefully, this man is not just making noise and will be at the forefront of the revolution Trump pressed Gibson and Stallone for in H-wood. We'll see.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture