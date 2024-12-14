Neil Druckmann Says 'Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet' Is About "What Happens When You Put Your Faith In Different Institutions"
New details are emerging about Naughty Dog and Neil Druckmann’s upcoming game Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, which was announced with a trailer at The Game Awards earlier this week.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.