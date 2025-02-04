A new development has hit the Neil Gaiman sexual abuse scandal as Scarlett Pavlovich has filed a lawsuit against The Sandman creator and his ex-wife Amanda Palmer for human trafficking under the Trafficking Victims Protection Act.
It’s been a tough week for Gaiman already. He’s faced a stage play cancelation, the Terry Pratchett Estate canceling him, Dar…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.