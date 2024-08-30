Neil Gaiman Revealed to Have Paid Off Three Of His Accusers And Made Two Sign NDAs To Try To Silence Them
Matters get worse for The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman, as Tortoise Podcast dropped audio revealing him attempting to bribe one of his accusers and more.
More information about Neil Gaiman and his sexual assault allegations has dropped from Tortoise Media in what may be the most damning episode yet for The Sandman creator. They revealed that he’s paid off three of his female accusers in addition to the NDAs.
The first allegations against Neil Gaiman were hit from the Tortoise podcast, an investigative jo…
