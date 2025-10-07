Neil Gaiman caught a break in Wisconsin federal court, but it has nothing to do with his innocence. A judge dismissed a sexual assault lawsuit filed by his former nanny Scarlett Pavlovich, ruling that New Zealand is the proper venue for the case - not because Gaiman didn’t do what he’s accused of, but because all the alleged crimes happened there.

The dismissal comes as seven women have now publicly accused the Sandman creator of sexual assault, manipulation, and predatory behavior spanning years. This particular case involves Pavlovich, who was 22 when she worked as Gaiman’s nanny in 2022 on Waiheke Island, New Zealand.