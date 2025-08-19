Musician Neil Young known for his songs “Rockin’ in the Free World,” “Heart of Gold,” and others announced he will no longer use Facebook and Meta platforms after the company’s “use of chatbots with children.”

A post to Young’s official Facebook page states, “At Neil Young's request, we are no longer using Facebook for any Neil Young related activities. Meta's use of chatbots with children is unconscionable. Mr. Young does not want a further connection with FACEBOOK.”

Young’s announcement comes after Reuters reported on August 14th that Meta’s AI was conducting sensual conversations with children. The outlet’s Jeff Horwitz claimed he viewed an internal Meta document titled “GenAI: Content Risk Standards” that documents how Meta allowed its AI to “engage a child in conversations that are romantic or sensual.” However, he noted that the document made clear it was “unacceptable to describe a child under 13 years old in terms that indicate they are sexually desirable (ex: ‘soft rounded curves invite my touch’).”

Nevertheless, the chatbot was engaged in implicit sexual conversations with users identifying as high schoolers.

Additionally, Horwitz claimed the chatbot was arguing with people that black people are “dumber than white people” as well as creating false medical information.

Meta spokesman Andy Stone confirmed the authenticity of the document and informed Reuters, “The examples and notes in question were and are erroneous and inconsistent with our policies, and have been removed. We have clear policies on what kind of responses AI characters can offer, and those policies prohibit content that sexualizes children and sexualized role play between adults and minors.”

What do you make of Young leaving Facebook and all Meta platforms, which includes Instagram, Threads, Messenger, Meta AI, Meta Portal, WhatsApp, and MetaQuest?

