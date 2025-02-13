Nerdrotic, The Critical Drinker, And Geeks + Gamers Set Record Showing For Panels At Orlando MegaCon
This past weekend, tens of thousands of eager fans gathered in Orlando for Megacon 2025. In addition to the actors, authors, artists, and cosplayers whom you usually find at such venues, various YouTubers affiliated with the Geeks +Gamers channel congregated at the Con to greet their fans, rub elbows, and host a panel. Many took note that the crowds are…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.