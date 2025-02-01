Netflix Announces Neil Gaiman's The Sandman Is Canceled, But Pretends It Was Always Intended To Be A Final Season
Netflix announced The Sandman will be coming to an end with Season 2. While it’s obvious they are quietly ending the show because of Neil Gaiman’s involvement, their bizarre advertising campaign acts like it was always intended to end this way.
Neil Gaiman faced a slew of cancelations this week with Dark Horse Comics announcing they would be removing Ana…
