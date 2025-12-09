Netflix announced a new animated film titled Steps from directors Alyce Tzue and John Ripa that reimagined the story of Cinderella and depicts the evil step sisters as just misunderstood.

In a blog post, Netflix’s Christopher Hudspeth reveals that the step sisters have been renamed from Joy and Portia to Lilith and Margot. The story sees “misunderstood Lilith blamed for hijacking the Royal Ball with a stolen magic wand.” On top of being blamed for ruining the Ball, she “accidentally turns her sister Margot into a frog and allows the kingdom to fall into the hands of a prince-obsessed mean girl.”

She must “team up with Cinderella (and a surprisingly dreamy troll) to save the kingdom, repair the fractured fairy tale, and prove that even so-called villains deserve a shot at happily ever after.”

Hudspeth also says the film will show audiences “Cinderella’s not-so-evil stepsisters in a new light.”

Director Alyce Tzue explained the message she’s trying to impart with the movie, “This story is, at its core, about two very different sisters — one who fits perfectly into this fairy tale kingdom and one who doesn’t — realizing they’re more alike than different. It’s such a personal story for me because, growing up as an awkward, artsy Taiwanese kid in suburban New Jersey, I often felt like an outsider, like ‘happily ever after’ wasn’t meant for me. I wanted to create a film for everyone who has ever felt like they didn’t belong — and show how a single act of kindness can change everything.

That message is what drew Ripa to direct the film, “When I was introduced to Steps, I saw that it contained incredible artistry, beautiful storytelling, and most of all, that it had something important to say to the world.”

“It’s like nothing else I’ve worked on in my 30-year career in animation. Steps also has an incredible first-time filmmaker in Alyce Tzue, who brings a totally unique voice and point of view. She’s championed this story about belonging that I’ve found to be both resonant and inspirational, and I feel privileged to be by her side on this journey,” he added.

The film is being produced by Amy Poehler, Jane Hartwell, and Kim Lessing. It will feature the voice talent of Ali Wong and Stephanie Hsu. It is expected to arrive on Netflix sometime in 2026.

