Netflix announced a new animated series, Mating Season, that follows a number of personified animals and their escapades in fornication.

In a press release, Netflix announced the series “is set in the animal world starring a cast of bears, raccoons, deer, foxes and a host of other horny, lovable forest critters, as they navigate love, sexual relationships and the universal need to hook up and find a partner.”

The series is being created by the team behind Big Mouth at Brutus Pink. Specifically it is being created and executive produced by Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett, Andrew Goldberg and Nick Kroll.

Netflix’s Vice President for Animation Series John Derderian touted the series by first praising the creative team and its past work, “Big Mouth broke new ground in the world of adult animation with heart, humor and total chaos — they took the awkwardness of adolescence and turned it into something universal and deeply human.”

He then added, “Working with Nick Kroll and the brilliant minds at Brutus Pink over the course of eight seasons has been legendary. Now, with Mating Season, they’ll bring that same bold and hilarious creativity into the animal kingdom. We’re beyond excited to unleash this next chapter together.”

The production company Brutus Pink said in a statement, “After eight incredible seasons telling stories about growing up, we’re excited to tell stories about actual grown-ups. Who happen to be animals. Who are also cartoons.”

The press release also hinted that the show will push taboo topics given that’s what its predecessor did. The press release stated, “Big Mouth didn’t shy away from diving into the big stuff like identity, consent and mental health, often through music.”

It added, “Big Mouth has made a groundbreaking impact around the globe, pushing the boundaries of animated television by addressing taboo topics with humor and honesty. It has charted new ground in animation, providing audiences with a hilarious yet insightful way to learn about the complexities of adolescence and identity.”

It then concluded, “With Mating Season on the horizon, fans can look forward to another bold and entertaining journey from the creators who brought their animated brilliance to life in the genre-defining Big Mouth.”

