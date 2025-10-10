Netflix’s co-CEO Greg Peters recently explained that he believes the company is doing its job right when his own employees as well as customers believe that some of their content “is not great” or “think it’s harmful.”

In an interview at Bloomberg Screentime, Peters first explained the company’s main focus is “on serving members and serving the business as being our overarching organizing principle. And when it comes to some of the things that trip, we’ve been pretty clear about our position that we are in the business of entertaining the world. That is our mission.”

It was then pointed out to him that in entertaining the world he’s likely to make content that people don’t like. He responded, “If we are doing our job well-. So just to be clear, we’re trying to now program for a number of human beings on the planet that’s approaching a billion people. Those people all do not think the same. They have different views of what their entertainment should be delivering to them. So if we are doing our job right, we’re working with a wide diversity of creators and we’re supporting their ability to tell their story in their own way.”

“Again, if we’re doing it right, there’s something on the service where every one of us as employees or every one of our members probably thinks is not great, or they don’t like, or maybe they think it’s harmful,” he continued. “And frankly, if we don’t have that, we’re actually not doing our job correctly. So we’ve been pretty clear that’s the business we’re in and we’re going to keep doing that.”

To beat a dead horse, this is not how an entertainment company should operate and it is a fundamentally flawed view of the world that neglects that good and evil exist and there are nefarious actors who are intentionally creating content to destroy people’s lives.

Pope Paul VI in Inter Mirifica made it abundantly clear what the role of not only people in the media, but companies should be. He wrote:

“For the proper use of these media it is most necessary that all who employ them be acquainted with the norms of morality and conscientiously put them into practice in this area. They must look, then, to the nature of what is communicated, given the special character of each of these media. At the same time they must take into consideration the entire situation or circumstances, namely, the persons, place, time and other conditions under which communication takes place and which can affect or totally change its propriety. Among these circumstances to be considered is the precise manner in which a given medium achieves its effect. For its influence can be so great that men, especially if they are unprepared, can scarcely become aware of it, govern its impact, or, if necessary, reject it.”

Additionally, he stated:

The principle moral responsibility for the proper use of the media of social communication falls on newsmen, writers, actors, designers, producers, displayers, distributors, operators and sellers, as well as critics and all others who play any part in the production and transmission of mass presentations. It is quite evident what gravely important responsibilities they have in the present day when they are in a position to lead the human race to good or to evil by informing or arousing mankind. Thus, they must adjust their economic, political or artistic and technical aspects so as never to oppose the common good. For the purpose of better achieving this goal, they are to be commended when they join professional associations, which-even under a code, if necessary, of sound moral practice-oblige their members to show respect for morality in the duties and tasks of their craft. They ought always to be mindful, however, that a great many of their readers and audiences are young people, who need a press and entertainment that offer them decent amusement and cultural uplift. In addition, they should see to it that communications or presentations concerning religious matters are entrusted to worthy and experienced hands and are carried out with fitting reverence.

