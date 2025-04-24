Netflix is still up to their old ways in demolishing anime series with live-action adaptations. The latest example is its live-action adaptation of Kakegurui titled Bet.

Netflix released the trailer for the live-action series, which is based on Homura Kawamoto and Toru Naomura’s Kakegurui manga, on April 21st and the trailer has an overwhelming 4,800 dislikes compared to just 794 likes from just 38,684 views.

The comments savaged the trailer. One wrote, “You're turning Kakegurui into Riverdale. Nobody wanted this.”

Another posted, "“WE DID NOT ASK FOR THIS????”

Still another wrote, “Uploading this to the Netflix ANIME YT channel is a ballsy but idiotic move.”

“Even some JAV studio made this better,” wrote one individual.

One person posted, “Netflix sure hates money lol.”

Another questioned, “After successfully adapting One Piece, why go backwards???”

“Netflix is doing what it does best,and that's modernizing everything until it looses the Magic of the original,” another wrote.

“Bruh, I'm British, and I feel insulted,” posted one person. “Not just just for myself, but the Japanese too. They even robbed Kakegurui of it's Japanese title, what the f**k is "Bet"?

Another also questioned, “Why "Bet", not the original Name?”

“This is some hater shi, but I genuinely hope this flops because it’s very unnecessary,” shared one individual. “We already have a live action that released on Netflix from the literal country that released the anime so what’s the point. I’d understand if we didn’t have access to that series in America when it came out so we make our own but this slop is something literally no one asked for.”

“This is gonna be like that Death Note Netflix adaptation man,” predicted one person.

Over on X, Chibi Reviews shared side by side images of character designs from the anime and live action and posted, “Look at what NETFLIX is doing to Kakegurui”

Colonel Otaku Gatekeeper also trashed the show’s casting. He wrote, “Netflix is doing a Live Action Adaptation of Kakegurui called Bet & the casting is exactly what you'd expect.”

NewManjiSlime also mocked this new adaptation, “liked the Kakegurui manga and Anime. Then there's the live action made by Japan. AND THEN THERE WAS NETFLIX.”

Fureina wrote, “So Netflix is making a Kakegurui live action and this is their interpretation of Runa…”

Perma Banned predicted, “After witnessing Netflix's attempt at what is suppose to be a Live Action adaptation of Kakegurui... I am expecting some actor or even the showrunner to make some stupid comment the same way the people who made the Cowboy Bebop one would make. Throwing shade at the OG series.”

The series arrives on Netflix on May 15th. The official description states, “Bet follows the students at a boarding school for the global elite, where underground gambling determines the school’s hierarchy. When Yumeko, a mysterious transfer student arrives, her gambling prowess puts her in the crosshairs of the powerful Student Council, while her secret quest for revenge threatens to upend the school’s status quo entirely.”

What do you make of the backlash to Bet?

