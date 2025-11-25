Netflix reportedly canceled Zack Snyder’s Twilight of the Gods animated series following its first season.

A report from What’s On Netflix claims the series, which was developed by Snyder, Jay Oliva, Eric Carrasco, Stony Quarry Animation, and Xilam Animation, will not get a second season after debuting on Netflix in September 2024.

The series was described by Netflix as Snyder’s “bold and bloody vision of Norse mythology … about a warrior with an ax to grind against the gods.”

Snyder shared more details in an appearance at CCXP while promote Rebel Moon. He said, “It’s basically this: there’s a king and his queen in a small Viking village, and they want to get married. An event happens to them at their wedding that causes Sigrid, who is the bride to be, who is the child of giants, to go on a crazy mission of revenge. She enlists a cast of characters - a seer, a dwarf - and they come together to form a band that has this one mission to find a god and fight him. It’s a mission, it’s a revenge story. Sigrid is this beautiful, very Scandinavian kind of cold but passionate character that I’ve really enjoyed working through and with because she’s just so cool. Sylvia Hoeks voices her.”

He also indicated the show was pornographic in nature saying it had “a lot of sex … because that’s fun.”

The series received average scores from audiences on aggregate sites like Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb. On Rotten Tomatoes it received a 75% on the Popcornmeter, which was previously called the Audience Score. On IMDb, it received a similar 7.3 out of 10.

Critic Failure on Command described the series as mediocre. He said, “Zack [Snyder] once again brings visual ingenuity and innovation to a lackluster story with emotionally lacking characters, wonky pacing, and a plot full of holes. … I can Twilight of the Gods is much more mediocre than it is outright bad.”

As far as viewership the show never made it into Netflix’s weekly global 10 top chart.

It’s unclear why the show was cancelled, but Oliva had indicated there was a plan for a second season. In an interview with What’s on Netflix, he said, “We are eagerly waiting to work on Twilight Season 2!”

NEXT: ‘Stargate SG-1’ Actor Michael Shanks Admits Prime Video Botched ‘The Lord Of The Rings’