Looks like the Netflix boycott is really causing trouble for their financials with an over 5% drop in stock price today. Sure feels like we’re making some progress with the culture finally. Is the environment truly shifting after all or is it more illusory stuff like we saw earlier in the year?
Video Games
BioWare Employees Reveal They Are Afraid Of Their Losing Jobs
A handful of BioWare employees have revealed they are afraid of losing their jobs and for the future of the studio following its parent company, Electronic Arts, going private as part of a $55 billion deal.
Movies & TV
Creator Of Trans Propaganda Kids Show Dead End: Paranormal Park Calls Concerned Parents "Antisimetic"
Elon Musk started a wave urging parents to cancel Netflix over the last 48 hours after LibsOfTikTok unveiled the network had several programs aimed at propagandizing children into the LGBTQ lifestyle. The most viral of these programs is one called “Dead End: Paranormal Park,” which featured a strange transgender character aimed at seven-year-olds. Its creator chimed in over on BlueSky, calling the criticism “antisemitic” in a strange turn of events.
Video Games
A Review of 'Hollow Knight: Silksong'
I entered Hollow Knight: Silksong without ever having played the original Hollow Knight. I should grant, I likely would have steered clear given the hype surrounding the first game and a desire not to be associated with the kinds of people who thrive on hype. However, a close circle of gaming compatriots had expressed interest in it and the $20 price ta…