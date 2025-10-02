Netflix’s stock has fallen over 5% after Elon Musk led a boycott of the company due its promotion of transgenderism to children and discrimination of white people.

Over the last 5 days the price of Netflix’s stock has plummeted over 5% hitting a low of $1,134.00 this morning.

The decline coincides with Elon Musk leading a boycott of the company and encouraging people to cancel their subscriptions. His call for a boycott is due to the streamer’s platforming of multiple shows aimed towards pushing transgender ideology as well as internal policies discriminating against white people.

Yesterday, Musk reacted to a Netflix report from 2023 noting how they had increased the amount of underrepresented creators and attained a 6-year high for underrepresented main cast/series regular characters by encouraging people to cancel their subscriptions.

In another post he wrote, “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids” while sharing a meme about how Netflix is indoctrinating children into transgenderism.

Numerous others have joined in on the boycott and encouraged others to cancel their subscriptions.

Benny Johnson wrote, “Cancel Netflix and protect your kids. Here’s just one example of Netflix promoting transgender and woke ideology to kids. Tens of thousands have already canceled, now it’s your turn. Take Netflix down. Enough is enough.”

Graham Allen posted, “CANCEL NETFLIX!!! They are coming for your children!”

Liz Churchill wrote, “Unrecognizable. Strawberry Shortcake 1980’s…she’s caring for her pets and garden while entering baking contests. Strawberry Shortcake Netflix…transgender brainwashing of children where boys are dressing as girls. CANCEL NETFLIX SAVE THE CHILDREN”

Matt Van Swol also wrote, “Cancel Netflix and tell them why.”

Jack Posobiec also posted, “The choice is simple - cancel Netflix.” He then offered an alternative in Brave Books.

While the stock price has gone down over the last 5 days, it is still up nearly 30% year-to-date. And in the past year it’s up almost 60%. Over the last 5 years, it is up over 126%.

Additionally, in the company’s most recent financial report for the second quarter of 2025, which ended on June 30th, it reported that it “grew revenue 16% and our operating margin of 34% expanded seven points year over year.” In fact, they added, “Both revenue and operating income were slightly above our guidance due primarily to F/X, net of hedging, and the timing of expenses.”

Furthermore, the company adjusted its total 2025 revenue upward, to between $44.8 billion and $45.2 billion from between $43.5 billion and $44.5 billion.”

