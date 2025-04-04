Netflix’s animated Devil May Cry series from producer Adi Shankar is being trashed for making demons sympathetic, turning Americans into villains, and portraying Christianity as bad.

Back in March after Netflix released an exclusive clip of the show to left-wing pop culture outlet DiscussingFilm, who infamously worked to cancel Gina Carano, numerous individuals took issue with the depiction of demons in the show as well as how it depicted religion.

X user Marshal Bohemond expressed his opinion paraphrasing a portion of the clip, “Demons aren’t evil. You’re all just bigot!” He then added, “We’re reaching levels of ‘religion bad’ we didn’t think were possible.”

READ: FCC Chairman Seeks Investigation Into The Walt Disney Company Over DEI Practices And Discrimination

Shankar replied to the observation writing, “Feels like a bad faith take. My show isn't saying religion bad.”

Bohemond was not buying it. He responded, “You wrote the text. The text is clear. It's not our fault we see it for what it is. Do better. This discussion is over.”

With the show releasing yesterday on Netflix, it appears that Bohemond’s early observation was indeed correct as numerous people are trashing the show for its depiction of Christianity and demons.

ToastyHaymaker responded to Shankar’s post above writing, “The only character who talks about The Lord is the corrupt politician. You added Jesus Christ to Devil May Cry just to make him an accessory to an obvious set-up villain. You lied.”

READ: Rumor: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Has Not Produced A Script For 'Tomb Raider' Series Despite Spending Tens Of Millions Of Dollars

Kaguya’s Top Gal also bashed the show writing, “In the Netflix Devil May Cry show, America invades Hell like it’s a middle east country. Demons are actually refugees of the wars caused by whitey.”

The user also included a clip of the American military attacking a portal to hell and its denizens within, which are seemingly depicted as innocent.

Green Day’s “American Idiot” song plays in the background.

READ: David Ayer Made Massive Changes To Chuck Dixon's Original Novel For A Working Man, And He Really Shouldn't Have

X user G-Warning also shared, “They unironically made it about the evil Americans invading hell and killing the poor innocent demons and Green Day starts playing.”

X user Mangalawyer compared the show’s depiction of demons to The Rings of Power’s depiction of orcs where it attempted to paint them as sympathetic.

He wrote, “Wait a minute, where have I seen this before?”

KabrutusRambo also derided the show saying, “Netflix strikes again.”

He included a clip where it shows Mary confronting a group of demons with their children who claim innocence, “You think we’re with them?” “She’s a sapient. Of course, she thinks all demons are the same.”

It goes on to depict them as innocents attempting to escape hell. They are shown as refugees fleeing warlords.

This false compassion is something that Bishop Fulton Sheen warned about back in the 1960s. In fact, he even said the false compassion originated from literature.

First, he defined false compassion, “False compassion, which is gradually growing in this country, is a pity that is shown not to the mugged, but to the mugger. Not to the family of the murdered, but to the murderer, not to the woman who was raped, but to the rapist, not to the poor girl who’s given a shot of dope, but to the rich boy who happens to come from a fine family. There are some judges in our courts, there are some social workers, not all, there are sob sisters, there are the social slobberers who insist on compassion being shown to the muggers, to the dope fiends, to the throat slashers, to the beatniks, to the prostitutes, to the homosexuals, to the punks. So that today the decent man is practically off the reservation. This is the false compassion."

Next, he explained how this infected our society, “How did it start? It started in literature, in the novels of William Saroyan, John Steinbeck, where pity was extended through the novel to the good-natured slob. Then the novels of Mandel, James Jones, and others in which pity is shown to every kind of pervert and degenerate. As one character says in the novel, ‘A girl said, ‘He called me a tramp. Imagine that? He called me a tramp.’ And the other girl says, ‘I don’t understand it. Just because you go out and do all the things that a tramp does and steal and so forth doesn’t mean that you’re really not a nice fine girl.’ Now, with what result? With the result that crime is increasing, the clemency of a false kind is shown to criminals…”

What do you make of these reactions to the Devil May Cry series on Netflix?

NEXT: Second Report Claims Meryl Streep In Talks To Play Sex-Swapped Aslan In Netflix's 'The Chronicles Of Narnia' Films