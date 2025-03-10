One of Netflix’s most watched television programs Love is Blind baldly attempted to push wokeness by having Sara Carton leave her fiancée Ben Mezzenga at the altar because he did not embrace woke ideology.

The show, which was the fifth most watched show on Netflix over the past week and has been in the top 10 for three weeks, depicted Carton dumping Mezzenga at the altar and then informing her mother the reason why was because he was not woke enough.

READ: Novelist Explains How 'Daredevil: Born Again' Being "Good" Is A Loss For Those Opposed To Degenerate, Woke Hollywood

In a clip from the show shared to X by Breitbart’s Alana Mastrangelo, Carton says, “I love you so much, but I’ve always wanted a partner to be on the same wavelength. And so today, I can’t.”

Speaking to her mother and sister after leaving the building, Carton explained why she decided to dump him, “I remember I asked him about Black Lives Matter, and I’m no expert, but when I was ked him about it, he was like, ‘I guess I’ve never really thought too much about it.’ That affected me. Especially in our own city. How could it not? How did it not make you think about something?”

She continued, “I asked him too, like, what his church’s views are. And he said he didn’t know. So then I watched a sermon online [from his church] about sexual identity and it was traditional. I told that to Ben. … He doesn’t really have much to say about it. I want someone to think about that stuff.”

Still later speaking to the producers of the show, she declared, “Sometimes I did wonder if it was surface, fun, carefree love that we had. Equality, religion, the vaccine, right?”

As noted by Sarah Stock this is “propaganda to convince men that they need to be liberal losers or they’ll be unloved.”

However, as this author noted on X, the show is also propaganda that “wants women to expect men to be ungodly leftist degenerates” given it is likely the show’s main demographic that watches it is women.

READ: 'Reacher' Actor Explains Why Woke Ideology Dominates Hollywood

In fact, as Breitbart’s Alana Mastangelo noted, a previous episode of the show depicted Carton’s sister and her disordered lesbian girlfriend lecturing Mezzenga regarding the church he attended.

The girlfriend named Kelsie said, “Can we pause for a second. I hate the word ‘acceptance’ ‘cause it’s like there something wrong with us that you have to accept. And I quite frankly don’t give a f**k if other people will accept me ‘cause I have to accept you every g*ddamn day.”

She later added, “How you view and how you vote matter. And there are things that we have to consider that you guys don’t. So I’m not coming for you, but there’s people that are fiscally conservative and socially liberal that probably votes different than you and that impacts your rights.”

“I think you guys need to have serious conversations about politics because he’s in a different privileged bucket than you’re in,” Kelsie also stated.

It’s more than likely that this “relationship” is much more scripted than what the show lets on and is clearly done to influence its viewers into adopting disordered and immoral views and to demand those some vices in others.

In fact, Carton implied as much when she told People that she found Mezzenga’s suggestion that they should maintain their relationship “disrespectful” because she had talked to him multiple times preparing him for being dumped at the altar.

“I was shocked about that,” she said. “Ultimately, me and Ben talked multiple times before the wedding of discussing, is this the safest decision for us? Is this the smartest decision for us? We really need to think about that. And so we were on the same page, and he knew coming in what I was going to say.”

And so when he asked that, I wasn't shocked he wanted to do that or be together still after, but I was shocked he asked that at the altar, knowing the circumstance of we are here to say yes or no," she continued. "And also just with the whole entire concept of you walk away forever, I was like, that's disrespectful, in a way, of what we signed up for and the whole entire point of why we're here. And so I was shocked he asked that there."

READ: Classic Doctor Who Director Demands More LGBTQ In Ncuti Gatwa Season 2: "If He's Gay, Let's See It."

This promotion of immorality and disordered behaviors in direct contrast to what media should be doing as Pope Paul VI explained in Inter Mirifica, “it is most necessary that all who employ [media] be acquainted with the norms of morality and conscientiously put them into practice in this area.”

He explains that this is necessary because “its influence can be so great that men, especially if they are unprepared, can scarcely become aware of it, govern its impact, or, if necessary, reject it.”

What do you make of Carton’s decision and how it is depicted?

NEXT: Rumor: Disney Minimizing Rachel Zegler's Press Appearances To Limit Anti-Woke Backlash For 'Snow White'