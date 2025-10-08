Netflix’s stock price has nearly completely recovered following a call to boycott lead by Elon Musk due to the company’s promotion of gender ideology to children and its discriminatory policies against white people.

Back at the beginning of the month, Musk called for people to cancel Netflix citing the fact that the streamer was pushing its woke transgender agenda on to children. He wrote, “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids.”

In another post he referenced Netflix’s DEI policies that appeared to discriminate against white people. He wrote “Cancel Netflix.”

Following this call for boycott, Netflix’s stock plummeted to a low of $1,143.22 on October 3rd. On September 30th it had closed at $1,198.92. That’s a decline of nearly 5%.

Additionally, the company’s market value declined from $509.79 billion on September 30th to $489 billion on October 3rd. That’s a decline of over $20 billion.

However, the stock has already rallied to $1,191.06 as of closing on October 7th. The decline from September 30th is now only .65%. It’s market value has also rallied back up to $506.1 billion, only .7% down compared to September 27th.

This is not at all surprising given Netflix’s shared in its most recent financial report for the second quarter of 2025, which ended on June 30th, that it “grew revenue 16% and our operating margin of 34% expanded seven points year over year.” In fact, they added, “Both revenue and operating income were slightly above our guidance due primarily to F/X, net of hedging, and the timing of expenses.”

Furthermore, the company adjusted its total 2025 revenue upward, to between $44.8 billion and $45.2 billion from between $43.5 billion and $44.5 billion.”

It will be interesting to see if this boycott pushed by Elon Musk on X will have staying power through the final two quarters of the year. Netflix’s third quarter ended on September 30th right when Musk launched his boycott so it likely won’t show up on the sheets until the fourth quarter report, which is not expected to be out until the end of January 2026.

