Evidence has come out supporting many people’s theories that ComicsGate creators like Ethan Van Sciver and Jon Malin have been faking their own campaign statistics by exploiting an IndieGoGo function that allows someone to back a campaign multiple times. The effect would be to make a campaign look more successful than it is, to generate hype for the marketing, and to incentivize others to back. It’s long been speculated that Van Sciver and others have “juiced” their own campaigns, and IndieGoGo, under new ownership, has now changed its reporting metric to show unique backers, and also that these campaigns have far fewer people supporting them than was initially believed.