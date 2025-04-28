Kadokawa’s Gundam Ace magazine announced a brand new Mobile Suit Gundam manga series in Mobile Suit Gundam Eight.

The new series was announced by Gundam Ace on X, “The completely new alternative series Mobile Suit Gundam Eight from Gundam Ace has finally been unveiled!”

READ: Jackson Lansing And Collin Kelly Out At Marvel After Summer Giant Size X-Men Event: "This Is Kind Of Our Swan Song"

Zeonicscans shared that the series will be written Hajime Kamoshida with art by Shuei Takagi with serialization beginning on June 26th.

As for the story, the translation reveals, “Eons have passed since humanity’s first breath. The relentless march of science and technology, the mastery of biotechnology, these should have been our salvation, freeing us from the chains of conflict and suffering, ushering in an age of endless prosperity.”

It continues, “Eternal Calendar Year 2030. Earth, once humanity’s cradle, is now slipping from human hands. Only 258 survivors remain, and just one Gundam.”

A cover for the manga also appears that the pilot of the Gundam, which wields two beam sabers, is a male.

READ: Rob Liefeld Calls For Firings Of Three Marvel Executives And Calls The X-Men Office A "Train Wreck"

Kamoshida previously worked on the Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans anime from 2015 through 2017 as a scriptwriter. He also wrote the Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans Steel Moon manga.

His other anime work includes M3: The Dark Metal, Selector Spread WIXOSS, Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai, and most recently Synduality."

As for Shuei Takagi, he also previously worked with Gundam and created the Mobile Suit Gundam: Operation Code Fairy manga. It ran from December 2021 to May 2024.

What do you make of this new Mobile Suit Gundam series?

NEXT: EXCLUSIVE Interview: Yellowflash Talks His New Graphic Novel Golden Patriot

