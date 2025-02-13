New Plot Synopsis Reveals 'Rings Of Power' Season 3 Will Time Jump And Show Sauron Creating The One Ring
A new plot synopsis states that the recently announced third season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will feature a time jump and show Sauron creating the One Ring.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Hollywood Reporter noted that it received…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.