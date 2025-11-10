A new rumor regarding The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power indicates that the show will continue its attempted rewrite of J.R.R. Tolkien’s story.

One of the latest rumors from Fellowship of Fans indicates that “Elrond and Gil-galad will travel to Numenor to request the support of Pharazǒn and the Numenoreans in defeating Sauron in ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 3.”

Additionally, the outlet claims, “The main battles this season will happen in Numenor between the Kingsmen and Faithful compared to Middle-earth.”

“There will still be fighting in Middle-earth but there will be a bigger focus on the Faithful vs Kingsmen,” Fellowship of Fans added.

In The Silmarillion Tolkien makes it clear that it is the Numenoreans and specifically the Elf-friends that lend their aid to Gil-galad against Sauron and his forces, “In all this the Elf-friends had small part. They alone came now ever to the north and the land of Gil-galad, keeping their friendship with the Elves and lending them aid against Sauron; and their haven was Pelargir above the mouths of Anduin the Great.”

Furthermore, the fighting between Sauron and the Numenoreans occurred in Middle-earth and not in Numenor, “Sauron was ever guileful, and it is said that among those whom he ensnared with the Nine Rings three were great lords of Numenorean race. And when the Ulairi arose that were the Ring-wraiths, his servants, and the strength of his terror and mastery over Men had grown exceedingly great, he began to assail the strong places of the Numenoreans upon the shores of the sea.”

As for any conflict between the faithful and Ar-Pharazon’s forces, Tolkien detailed that it began after Pharazon brought Sauron to Numenor as a hostage. However, Sauron was able to twist his mind and “slowly a change came over the land, and the hearts of the Elf-friends were sorely troubled, and many fell away out of fear; and although those that remained still called themselves the Faithful, their enemies named them rebels.”

Eventually, Sauron convinced Pharazon to openly worship Melkor and began performing human sacrifices with many of the Faithful being the ones to be murdered, “Thereafter the fire and smoke went up without ceasing; for the power of Sauron daily increased, and in that temple, with spilling of blood and torment and great wickedness, men made sacrifice to Melkor that he should release them from Death. And most often from among the Faithful they chose their victims; yet never openly on the charge that they would not worship Melkor, the Giver of Freedom, rather was cause sought against them that they hated the King and were his rebels, or that they plotted against their kin, devising lies and poisons. These charges were for the most part false; yet those were bitter days, and hate brings forth hate.”

Sauron would go on to convince them to become raiders who enslaved the men of Middle-earth as well, “For with the aid and counsel of Sauron they multiplied their possessions, and they devised engines, and they built ever greater ships. And they sailed now with power and armoury to Middle-earth, and they came no longer as bringers of gifts, nor even as rulers, but as fierce men of war. And they hunted the men of Middle-earth and took their goods and enslaved them, and many they slew cruelly upon their altars.”

There were no real battles on Numenor. It was tyrannical persecution by Pharazon and Sauron against the faithful. Additionally, Gil-galad and Elrond do not visit the island, but are instead offered aid in their battle against Sauron by the Numenoreans from the port of Pelargir.

