New rumored details have surfaced about Mel Gibson’s upcoming The Resurrection of the Christ film.

At the end of last month, Deadline’s Andreas Wiseman reported that Gibson’s upcoming epic will cost a total of $200 million with the budget being split between evenly between the two parts of the film, which are expected to arrive on Good Friday, March 26, 2027 and then about 40 days later on Ascension Day, May 6, 2027.

As for what is causing such a big budget, Wiseman claims sources inform him that it will include “battles between angels and demons and forces of ‘good and evil’ in other realms.”

Additionally, the report indicates the film will be done in English as compared to Aramaic and Latin as was done in The Passion of the Christ.

The inclusion of battles between angels and demons are not surprising as Gibson previously spoke about this during an interview with Joe Rogan at the beginning of the year.

“There’s a lot required because it’s an acid trip,” Gibson said. “When we wrote it, it is like-. I’ve never read anything like it. My brother and I and Randall [Wallace] all sort of congregated on this. So there’s some good heads put together, but there’s some crazy stuff. And I think in order to really tell the story properly you have to really start with the fall of the angels, which is you’re in another place, you’re in another realm. You need to go Hell. You need to go to Sheol.”

Rogan then asked, “So you’re going to have Hell? You’re going to have Satan all that?”

Gibson responded, “Yeah. Sure. You got to have his origin.”

When asked how he would depict, he said, “This is a good question and I think I have ideas about how to do that and ideas about how to evoke things and emotions in people from the way you depict it and the way you shoot it. So I’ve been thinking about it for a long term. It’s not going to be easy and it’s going to require a lot of planning and I’m not wholly sure I can pull it off to tell you the truth, it’s really super ambitious. But I’ll take a crack at it. ‘Cause that’s what you got to do, right, walk up to the plate, right?”

“I think I can get it,” he added. “But it’s not about me. It’s about something else.”

Gibson later stated, “It’s about trying to find the way in that’s not like cheesy or obvious, but actually-. It’s almost like a magic trick in a sense. It’s diversion. It’s obfuscate this, show that. Look over here.”

He then shared, “It’s very ambitious. That’s all I’ll say. It took a long time to write. It’s really ambitious and it goes from the fall of the angels to the death of the last Apostle.”

Additionally, back in 2016 while talking with Stephen Colbert he indicated that he would not be doing a chronological retelling.

It’s more than a single event. It’s an amazing event. And to underpin it with the things around it is really the story, to sort of enlighten what that means.”

“It’s not just about the event,” he continued. “It’s not some kind of chronological telling of just that event. That could be boring and you think, ‘Well, we’ve read that.’”

He elaborated, “It’s predictable in that, okay, now we know what happens. Then this happens, then this happens, and this happens. But what are the other things around it that happen?”

Gibson continued, “You’re going all over the place. What happened in three days?” He then hinted that he might explore Christ’s descent into hell, “I’m not sure, but it’s worth thinking about, isn’t it. Get your imagination going, right?”

NEXT: ‘Rudy’ And The Lie Of The Lucky Underdog