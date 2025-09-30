A number of new rumors claim to reveal significant plot beats for the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter film that stars Ryan Gosling and is being directed by Shawn Levy.

First, scooper John Rocha shared, “The main kid is force sensitive. His mom is being played, as we said, by Amy Adams. She seems to be a Jedi. And that Gosling is not a Jedi, but he is helping his nephew escape two evil bad guys who are chasing him across the stars because he has a mission he’s on given to him by Amy Adams.”

Following this Josh Lucas of Den of Nerds affirmed the rumor and shared his own. He wrote on X, “OKAY... This is true... AND they are on a mission from Amy Adams to take the kid to REY... that’s right Star Wars fans, the cool Starfighter movie is about TAKING THE FORCE SENSITIVE KID TO F***ING REY SKYWALKER I F***ING HATE IT HERE!!!!!!!!!!”

In another post he added, “It’s true that I’ve been hearing Rey is the center piece of the future for Star Wars content for YEARS, but I also know not everyone over there thinks that’s a good idea...”

“It is SHOCKING to me that the entire plot of Starfighter is basically a primer to get the new Force Sensitive character to Rey... Like, that’s too much man...,” he continued. “Ultimately, the reason I hate this is because it’s not organic. Like, there’s just ZERO chance Shawn Levy was sitting around thinking of a movie that led to Rey.”

“This is a move a corporation to try and prop up and ‘fix’ the character they created. This is all about building a bridge from the sequels to more movies. Shawn’s movie could still be awesome, but Star Wars should be more than this,” he concluded.

Officially, Lucasfilm has not shared any plot details about the film other than describing it as “an all-new standalone adventure.”

Director Shawn Levy most recently commented on the film saying, “From the day Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible Star Wars galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally. Star Wars shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever. To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators onscreen and off, is the thrill of a lifetime.”

The film not only stars Gosling, but Flynn Gray, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, and Amy Adams.

The movie is being produced by Levy and Kathleen Kennedy. Goslin, Dan Levine, Mary McLaglen, and Josh McLaglen are executive producers. The script was written by Jonathan Tropper. It is expected to arrive in theaters on May 28, 2027.

