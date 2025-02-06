New Star Wars Rey Movie Writer Explains How He's Approaching The Film
George Nolfi, the latest writer working on the announced Rey film from director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, recently shared how he’s approaching writing the movie.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In an interview with Film Stories, Nolfi, who takes over writin…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.