New Steam Curator Lists Out Games Of Developers Who Celebrated The Assassination Of Charlie Kirk
A new Steam curator list has been created that lists out games that were worked on by developers who celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
The curator is called CharlieTweetsDetected, and already has nearly 30,000 followers, and specifically notes that “developers on this list Celebrated the tragedy at the Utah Valley University on September 10th 2025. THIS IS NOT meant to be used to harass, only to fuel purchasing decisions.”
The list includes over 100 games that are labeled as “Not Recommended.” However, it also features nearly 50 games on its “Recommended” that it states “took a strong position AGAINST those would celebrate the events of Sept 10th, and should be commended.”
The games on the “Not Recommended” list include:
Hiveswap: Act 1
Caravan SandWitch
Super Lesbian Animal RPG
Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
Diablo IV
Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
Doom
FTL: Faster Than Light - Soundtrack
Doom + Doom II
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
Umurangi Generation
Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster
Fallout 76
Quantum Break
Roman Sands RE:Build
Willful
Generation Exile
Cruelty Squad
Perfect Tides: Station to Station
Quake
Paratopic
System Shock 2: 25th Anniversay Remaster
Penguin Colony
Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
Among Us 3D: VR
Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail
Marathon
Perfect Tides
I Expect You To Die 3: Cog in the Machine
I Have No Mouth, and I Must Screan
Turok
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants
Coven
PowerWash Simulator
Psycho Patrol R
System Shock 2
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Forsaken Remastered
Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition
The Elder Scrolls Online
Fallout Shelter
Automaton Heart
Outlaws + A Handful of Missions
PO’ed: Definitive Edition
Shovel Game
Control Ultimate Edition
FBC: Firebreak
Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered
Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
Max Payne
Strife: Veteran Edition
State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
Battlefield 6
Revita
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Overwatch 2
Automaton Lung
Blood Fresh Supply
Final Fantasy XIV Online
Alan Wake’s American Nightmare
SiN: Gold
Tomb Raider
Arcade Spirits
Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut
Doom 64
System Shock
Doom Eternal
Doom: The Dark Ages
Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition
Subnautica 2
Fallout 4
Destiny 2
Adaca
Killing Time: Resurrected
Into the Breach Soundtrack
PowerSlave Exhumed
The Thing: Remastered
Fallout: New Vegas
Rise of the Tomb Raider
Alan Wake
Magic: The Gathering Arena
Shadow Man Remastered
Quake II
Heretic + Hexen
PowerWash Simulator 2
As for the nearly 50 games that are recommended. It includes:
Legends of Mythology
Along Came a Dragonfly
DayZ
Afterlife Reverie
Soulash 2
AquaDream
Lords of the Fallen
Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon
The Great Rebellion
All is Fair in Dust and Air
[Neolothic] To the End
Soulash
Silica
Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Quest Master
Ire: A Prologue
CLIMB OUT!
Project Haven
Trouble In Paradise
Victory Heat Rally
Three Sisters
Chronomon
Arma 3
Arksync
