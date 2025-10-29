New Warhammer Horus Heresy Novel Ashes Of The Imperium Reported To Double Down On Female Adeptus Custodes
Games Workshop keeps moving forward with its feminization of its line, even after all the controversy stirred last year when they changed their lore to add female Adeptus Custodes space marines to the line, then lied to fans about it. Now, a new novel by Chris Wraight, Ashes of the Imperium, is being reported to have female Adeptus Custodes, marking the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.